Redmi K50 series to be launched on March 17: All you need to know

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K50 series in China after it unveiled the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in the country in February. The new additions to the K series will include the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+.

The Redmi K50 series will be unveiled in China on March 17 at 1900 local time. The teaser posted on the company’s official Weibo page doesn’t reveal much about the Redmi K50 series’ specifications and there is also no mention of a global launch.

Xiaomi, however, has confirmed that at least one phone in the Redmi K50 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and at least one will feature a 108 MP triple-camera.

Redmi K50 series expected specifications

Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, we expect to see models of the Redmi K50 series with the Snapdragon 870 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. The Dimensity 9000 chipset will likely be featured on the Redmi K50 Pro+.

A previous teaser on Weibo suggested that the Redmi K50 model with the Dimensity 9000 SoC would offer improved cooling and would be capable of running Genshin Impact at 59 fps.

The Redmi K50 series will also feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel. Redmi K50 series is expected to have super-fast 120W charging support.