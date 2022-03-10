English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on Automating Manufacturing with Cloud Technology, today at 4 pm.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Redmi K50 series to be launched on March 17: All you need to know

    The new additions to Redmi K50 series will include the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K50 series in China after it unveiled the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in the country in February. The new additions to the K series will include the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+.

    The Redmi K50 series will be unveiled in China on March 17 at 1900 local time. The teaser posted on the company’s official Weibo page doesn’t reveal much about the Redmi K50 series’ specifications and there is also no mention of a global launch.

    Xiaomi, however, has confirmed that at least one phone in the Redmi K50 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and at least one will feature a 108 MP triple-camera.

    Redmi K50 series expected specifications

    Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, we expect to see models of the Redmi K50 series with the Snapdragon 870 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. The Dimensity 9000 chipset will likely be featured on the Redmi K50 Pro+.

    Close

    A previous teaser on Weibo suggested that the Redmi K50 model with the Dimensity 9000 SoC would offer improved cooling and would be capable of running Genshin Impact at 59 fps.

    The Redmi K50 series will also feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel. Redmi K50 series is expected to have super-fast 120W charging support.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 01:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.