Redmi K50 series 2K AMOLED display and Bluetooth 5.3 confirmed ahead of launch

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K50 series later this week. The company will unveil three new devices on March 17 including the line-up including the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, and K50 Pro+. However, Xiaomi has been teasing several details of the Redmi K50 series building up to the launch.

The latest teaser confirms that Redmi K50 series will feature a 2K AMOLED display from Samsung. It is unclear if one or all three phones will opt for the 2K display, but we think it might only show up on the Redmi K50 Pro+ model. The Redmi K50 series will support WiFi 6, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, etc.

Additionally, it will also be the first smartphone to support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Xiaomi previously confirmed that the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. The company also revealed that the Redmi K50 Pro and Pro+ will feature a 108 MP triple-camera setup with OIS housed in a rectangular layout.

According to an official Weibo post, the Redmi K50 Pro and Pro+ feature a new “nano-microcrystalline” back design with elements of sparkling ice. As of now, there is no information about the global launch of the Redmi K50 series. You can expect more information about the Redmi K50 series in the coming days leading up to the launch event in China.