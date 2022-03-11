Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ design revealed, 108 MP Triple Cameras with OIS confirmed

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are arriving in China on March 17. While the company has been teasing details about the two devices, we recently got a first look at the back of the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+.

According to an official Weibo post, the Redmi K50 Pro and Pro+ feature a new “nano-microcrystalline” back design with elements of sparkling ice. The teaser video also reveals that the two phones will feature a 108 MP triple-camera setup with OIS housed in a rectangular layout.

Additionally, the Redmi K50 Pro will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform. The two phones were recently spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 powered Redmi K50 Pro managing a 923 single-core score and a 3690 multi-core score.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powered Redmi K50 Pro+, on the other hand, managed a 1242 single-core score and 4150 multi-core score. For comparison, our Samsung Galaxy S22 unit with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset managed a 1207 single-core score and 3221 multi-core score.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a vanilla Redmi K50 variant on March 17. The Redmi K50 series is also expected to feature 120W fast-charging support. Earlier this year, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was unveiled in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

As of now, there is no information about the global launch of the Redmi K50 series. You can expect more information about the Redmi K50 series in the coming days leading up to the launch event in China.