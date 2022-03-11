Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ design revealed, 108 MP Triple Cameras with OIS confirmed

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are arriving in China on March 17. While the company has been teasing details about the two devices, we recently got a first look at the back of the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+.
According to an official Weibo post, the Redmi K50 Pro and Pro+ feature a new “nano-microcrystalline” back design with elements of sparkling ice. The teaser video also reveals that the two phones will feature a 108 MP triple-camera setup with OIS housed in a rectangular layout.
Additionally, the Redmi K50 Pro will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform. The two phones were recently spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 powered Redmi K50 Pro managing a 923 single-core score and a 3690 multi-core score.
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powered Redmi K50 Pro+, on the other hand, managed a 1242 single-core score and 4150 multi-core score. For comparison, our Samsung Galaxy S22 unit with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset managed a 1207 single-core score and 3221 multi-core score.
Xiaomi is also expected to launch a vanilla Redmi K50 variant on March 17. The Redmi K50 series is also expected to feature 120W fast-charging support. Earlier this year, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was unveiled in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.