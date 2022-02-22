Redmi K50 Pro design renders leaked; triple-camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display rumoured

Redmi K50 Pro design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone is expected to launch soon in China. It might launch under the Xiaomi lineup in India. The company has already launched the Redmi K50 Gaming in China, which is expected to launch in India as the Poco F4 GT.

The Redmi K50 Pro design render images leaked by OnLeaks and Zouton AE reveal that the device has a triple-camera setup on the back. Xiaomi will use a 64MP main camera, according to the report. However, rumours suggest that the Redmi K50 Pro camera system will include a 50MP or a 108MP main camera.

At the front, the Redmi K50 Pro has a flat display. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. Xiaomi is likely to use a 32MP front camera sensor.

The Redmi K50 Pro will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen resolution will be capped at Full HD+. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The device is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will also pack a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Other details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone are under the wraps. The device is expected to launch in China in the coming weeks. Soon after, Xiaomi might launch the Redmi K50 Pro under a different moniker in India.