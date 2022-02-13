Redmi K50 Gaming Edition 64 MP Sony IMX686 Camera, 120Hz OLED display confirmed

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China on February 16. However, the smartphone maker has already kick-started a promo campaign for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, regularly unveiling new aspects of the device.

Xiaomi recently teased camera samples of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, while also confirming some of the sensors used on the device. The company has confirmed that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will use a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm of its camera setup.

Additionally, the phone will also use a 20 MP Sony IMX596 sensor for selfies. Redmi has also said that the phone will feature an anti-flicker sensor, providing real-time exposure adjustment. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will also feature a Full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen has received DisplayMate A+ certification and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Xiaomi also confirmed a Blue and Silver colour option for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The phone is said to have 40 percent better heat dissipation, in large part due to the 4,860 sq. mm vapour chamber.

Xiaomi has also partnered with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, suggesting a special edition of the phone will also be unveiled during the launch. It will also have physical pop-up triggers with a mechanical toggle. As of now, there is no word about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition outside China.