English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi K50 Gaming Edition 64 MP Sony IMX686 Camera, 120Hz OLED display confirmed

    The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is launching in China on February 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China on February 16. However, the smartphone maker has already kick-started a promo campaign for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, regularly unveiling new aspects of the device.

    Xiaomi recently teased camera samples of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, while also confirming some of the sensors used on the device. The company has confirmed that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will use a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm of its camera setup.

    Additionally, the phone will also use a 20 MP Sony IMX596 sensor for selfies. Redmi has also said that the phone will feature an anti-flicker sensor, providing real-time exposure adjustment. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will also feature a Full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

    Redmi Note 11 Review: A worthy successor of the Redmi Note 10?

    The screen has received DisplayMate A+ certification and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Xiaomi also confirmed a Blue and Silver colour option for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The phone is said to have 40 percent better heat dissipation, in large part due to the 4,860 sq. mm vapour chamber.

    Close

    Related stories

    Xiaomi has also partnered with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, suggesting a special edition of the phone will also be unveiled during the launch. It will also have physical pop-up triggers with a mechanical toggle. As of now, there is no word about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition outside China.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming #Redmi #Redmi K50 #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 02:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.