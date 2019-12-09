Redmi K30 to launch in 4G LTE and 5G variants - everything we know so far

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of Redmi K30 on December 10 in China. The company has been teasing various specifications and features of the Redmi K30 on its social media accounts. Redmi K30 would come in two different variants with 4G LTE and 5G support, as confirmed by Xiaomi.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the Redmi K30 would also launch in a 4G LTE variant. Weibing’s post was redirected to those fans who were concerned about the 5G variant’s higher price, assuring them a lower-cost model. Weibing hasn’t confirmed the launch date, but we can expect the 4G LTE variant to launch alongside Redmi K30 5G in China on December 10. It is speculated that the 4G variant would feature a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Regarding the Redmi K30 5G, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone would feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The processor would be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Redmi K30 5G would reportedly feature a 6.66-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, as per a recent MiUi 11 beta code finding.

The Weibo teasers also confirm that Redmi K30 5G would feature vertically aligned quad-camera setup on the back. It is speculated that there would be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, paired with an ultra-wide, a telephoto, and a macro sensor setup. The standard 4G variant could feature three sensors on the back.

For selfies, both the variants could feature dual front cameras inside the punch-hole.

Redmi K30 5G would feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, unlike the in-display scanner on the Redmi K20 Pro.