Redmi K30 Pro to debut at 11:30am in China: Where to watch the live-stream & everything we know so far

Xiaomi will host the Redmi K30 Pro launch event in China on March 24. The next-generation Redmi flagship will be unveiled via an online event, where the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition and the Mi Air Purifier F1.





Redmi K30 Pro launch event begins at 2 pm local time China (11.30 am IST) on March 24. The company will be hosting the online launch on its official Xiaomi Weibo account

Xiaomi has teased some key Redmi K30 Pro specifications before the launch event. Redmi K30 Pro is confirmed to feature an all-screen design with a pop-up camera on top for the front camera. The display is also confirmed to sport a Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support. The company has also tipped the Redmi K30 Pro’s display to feature 1,200 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. We can expect the processor to be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will have a circular camera module housing a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. The other three sensors are likely to house an ultra-wide shooter, a macro lens and a depth shooter.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, as the name suggests, could zoom with telephoto capabilities.

Pricing details will be revealed only at the event. Teasers and speculation-based reports suggest that Redmi K30 Pro could launch in China for 3,299 yuan (Indian equivalent of Rs 35,000).