Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K30 Pro 5G may arrive on March 24; could be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865

The Redmi K30 Pro could arrive in India as the successor to the Poco F1.

Carlsen Martin

After the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi is gearing up for yet another big smartphone unveiling in March. The Redmi K30 Pro is slated to arrive sometime in March. While not much is known about the Redmi K30 Pro, it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The company has already launched a Redmi K30 in both 4G and 5G variants, with the former arriving in India as the Poco X2. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to bring the Pro version of the Redmi K30 series to the fold. The Redmi K30 Pro is launching in China this month and could come to India soon thereafter as the successor to the Poco F1, perhaps the Poco F2 or Poco X2 pro.

According to renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 Pro will arrive as one of the most affordable smartphones with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. It might just be the most affordable Snapdragon 865 handset in the world. At the time of its launch, the Poco F1 was the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone, while last year’s Redmi K20 Pro debuted as the cheapest smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 in India.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any details about the Redmi K30 Pro, but the teaser image details a notch-less, near-bezel-less display, which means it will likely get a pop-up selfie camera, like the Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to arrive in China on March 24.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

