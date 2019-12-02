Redmi K30 concrete grey colour teased, price and other specifications tipped before December 10 launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of Redmi K30 5G in China. The flagship smartphone is scheduled to launch on December 10. Before the launch, Xiaomi has started dropping more teasers, hinting the specifications and pricing details.

Redmi GM Lu Weibing has teased a new colour variant of the Redmi K30 5G on Weibo. The smartphone will launch in what looks like a concrete grey colour, which looks like the Realme X2 Pro (Review).

Alongside the colour variant, render images of the Redmi K30 have been tipped on Weibo. If the render images are true, then the Redmi K30 5G will have a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup with a circular finish on the back. The LED flash is placed below the camera module in the renders. There isn’t any fingerprint scanner mounted on the back, so it is safe to assume that the Redmi K30 will have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro (Review)

As previously rumoured, a leak-based page has uploaded an image that reveals the dual punch-hole screen on the Redmi K30. The MiUi 11 beta code also reveals that Redmi K30 5G will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

Other rumoured specifications of the Redmi K30 include a 6.66-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 30W fast charging, and a rumoured Snapdragon 735 5G chipset. Some rumours also suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack the next-gen Snapdragon 865 SoC, which Qualcomm will unveil in the days building up to the K30’s release.

The Redmi K30 series is also expected to offer a quad-camera setup on the back with Sony’s latest 60-megapixel IMX686 camera sensor at the helm. Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi K30 would come with 5G support. The upcoming Redmi flagship series smartphone will support both Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking.



The Redmi k30 is expected to be priced somewhere around Yuan 2300 (Korean Dollars 10000).#Xiaomi #redmi #redmik30 #redmik30Pro

Lastly, Twitter user Mukul Sharma claims that Redmi K30 would be launched at Yuan 2,399 (roughly Rs 23,500).