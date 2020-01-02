Redmi K30 5G with 10GB RAM could launch soon, hints TENAA listing

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G in December last year in China. The smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. At the launch, Xiaomi unveiled four variants of the Redmi K30 5G with up to 8GB RAM. A new Redmi K30 5G variant has now been spotted on TENAA.

The TENAA listing of Redmi K30 5G with the model number M2001G7AC reveals a 10GB RAM variant. The 10GB variant’s model number is different from the 12GB model number, which was previously spotted with the model number M2001G7AE. It could be possible that Xiaomi would launch either of the two or even both storage options in China.

The 10GB variant is expected to get paired with 256GB storage on-board. Last year, Xiaomi released the Redmi K20 Pro with 12GB RAM days after its initial launch.

Currently, Redmi K30 Pro is available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB options in China. The four variants are priced at Yuan 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,000), Yuan 2,299 (roughly Rs 23,000), Yuan 2,599 (roughly Rs 26,000) and Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000), respectively.

Other Redmi K30 5G specifications are expected to remain the same for the 10GB/ 12GB variant. Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual 20MP + 2MP front cameras. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Redmi K30 5G comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

Redmi K30 5G has a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.