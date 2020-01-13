App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K30 5G vs Realme X50 5G: Specifications, features, price comparison

While we wait and watch the race to launch the first 5G-ready smartphone in India, here is a comparison of the specifications and features of the Redmi K30 5G and the Realme X50 5G.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme X50 5G has been launched in China. The smartphone is expected to soon launch in India. Another smartphone, and perhaps the biggest competitor, the Redmi K30 5G is also expected to launch in India. While we wait and watch the race to launch the first 5G-ready smartphone in India, here is a comparison of the specifications and features of the Redmi K30 5G and the Realme X50 5G.
ParametersRealme X50 5GRedmi K30 5G
Display6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and dual punch-hole6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and dual punch-hole
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB/ 8GB / 12GB6GB/ 8GB
Storage64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB128GB/ 256GB
Rear Camera64MP f/1.8 + 12MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens64MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth
Front camera 16MP + 8MP ultra wide20MP + 2MP depth sensor
Battery4,200 mAh with  30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity optionsDual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, etc.Dual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based Realme UIAndroid 10-based MiUi 11
Price2,499 yuan (roughly Rs 25,800) for 8GB + 128GB storage 2,699 yuan (about Rs 28,000) for 6GB + 256GB storage 2,999 yuan (around Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB storage.1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,500) for 6GB + 64GB 2,299 yuan (about Rs 23,500) for 6GB + 128GB 2,599 yuan (roughly Rs 26,600) for 8GB + 128GB, 2,899 yuan (around Rs 29,700)
 

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 11:26 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

