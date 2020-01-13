Redmi K30 5G vs Realme X50 5G: Specifications, features, price comparison

Parameters Realme X50 5G Redmi K30 5G Display 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and dual punch-hole 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and dual punch-hole Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB/ 8GB / 12GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera 64MP f/1.8 + 12MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth Front camera 16MP + 8MP ultra wide 20MP + 2MP depth sensor Battery 4,200 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity options Dual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, etc. Dual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, etc. Operating System Android 10-based Realme UI Android 10-based MiUi 11 Price 2,499 yuan (roughly Rs 25,800) for 8GB + 128GB storage 2,699 yuan (about Rs 28,000) for 6GB + 256GB storage 2,999 yuan (around Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB storage. 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,500) for 6GB + 64GB 2,299 yuan (about Rs 23,500) for 6GB + 128GB 2,599 yuan (roughly Rs 26,600) for 8GB + 128GB, 2,899 yuan (around Rs 29,700)

Realme X50 5G has been launched in China. The smartphone is expected to soon launch in India. Another smartphone, and perhaps the biggest competitor, the Redmi K30 5G is also expected to launch in India. While we wait and watch the race to launch the first 5G-ready smartphone in India, here is a comparison of the specifications and features of the Redmi K30 5G and the Realme X50 5G.