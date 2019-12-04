App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K30 5G confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, quad-camera setup

The quad-cameras on the back is expected to house a 64MP sensor, with an ultra-wide, a telephoto and a portrait lens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Redmi K30 5G launch on December 10 in China. In a typical Xiaomi-style, the company has started teasing more features and specifications of the Redmi K30 5G before its official launch. The latest teaser gives us more details on the design and performance unit of the Redmi K30 5G.

The latest teaser on Weibo gives us a more-detailed look on the rear panel of the Redmi K30 5G. An image posted on a Weibo account reveals the quad-camera setup placed vertically. This camera module is surrounded by a circular ring on the purple colour variant. The company has already teased a matte grey variant, which, more-or-less, looks like the Concrete edition of Realme X2 Pro (Review).

The quad-camera setup on the back is expected to house a 64MP sensor, with an ultra-wide, a telephoto and a portrait lens. As for the front, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will feature a dual punch-hole screen for the selfie cameras. The MiUi 11 beta code also reveals that Redmi K30 5G will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

The Weibo account has also confirmed that Redmi K30 5G would feature a 6.67-inch screen. At the Qualcomm Summit, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G would get powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. 

We can expect to get more details on the storage and camera details soon via official teasers. With less than a week for the official launch, the wait for Redmi K30 5G’s full specification list shouldn’t be very long.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

