Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India: Check out details here

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro's price has been cut temporarily . The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs 26,999.

Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India announced the latest Redmi K20 Pro price cut via a tweet. The company has temporarily waived off the GST hike, which led to an increase in the price of Redmi K20 Pro from 24,999 to Rs 26,999. The 8GB + 256GB model is not a part of the promotional discount and continues to be available for Rs 29,999. The temporary price cut offer can be availed till July 13.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro features 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone does not have any notch or cutout and it uses a pop-up motor for the 20MP front camera.

Also Read: Redmi K20 Pro review

Under the hood, the K20 Pro gets a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 640GPU for graphics. There is up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage on the Redmi K20 Pro. It also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W Sonic-charging.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping.