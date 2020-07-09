App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India: Check out details here

Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India announced the latest Redmi K20 Pro price cut via a tweet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro's price has been cut temporarily . The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs 26,999.

Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India announced the latest Redmi K20 Pro price cut via a tweet. The company has temporarily waived off the GST hike, which led to an increase in the price of Redmi K20 Pro from 24,999 to Rs 26,999. The 8GB + 256GB model is not a part of the promotional discount and continues to be available for Rs 29,999. The temporary price cut offer can be availed till July 13.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications 

Close

Redmi K20 Pro features 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone does not have any notch or cutout and it uses a pop-up motor for the 20MP front camera. 

related news

Also Read: Redmi K20 Pro review

Under the hood, the K20 Pro gets a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 640GPU for graphics. There is up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage on the Redmi K20 Pro. It also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W Sonic-charging. 

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping. 

Also read: Realme X3 vs Redmi K20 Pro: A comparison between the two best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Redmi #Redmi K20 Pro #smartphones #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.