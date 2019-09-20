App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi Note 7S to go on sale on September 29

The K20 Pro will start from Rs 24,999 and Note 7S will start from at Rs 8,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is renowned for delivering excellent value for money smartphones, primarily through its sub-brand, Redmi. What you get with the Redmi smartphones are phones at good prices, but that gets even better when prices are slashed during sales. Redmi recently announced price cuts on the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi K20 Pro.

The price cuts were announced through a tweet on an official handle. The sale will commence on the 29th of September. During the sale, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at Rs 24,999, down from 27,999. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, gets a Rs 1,000 price drop and will start from Rs 8,999.

Both the Redmi Note 7S and K20 Pro were considered price disruptors at the time of their respective launches. The Redmi Note 7S brought the 48-megapixel camera experience to a smartphone under Rs 10,000 , while the Redmi K20 Pro delivers flagship hardware at never before seen prices.

The Redmi Note 7 series has done exceptionally well in India and reducing the price of the Note 7S to Rs 8,999 will make quality hardware accessible to more consumers. Moreover, the Redmi K20 Pro now brings flagship-level hardware in the under Rs 25,000 smartphone space.

related news

While Xiaomi only announced two devices for the sale on the 29th of September, we expect to see more smartphones make the list. The Redmi 8A will join the company's ranks on the 25th of September, a few days before the sale. The price cut on the Redmi K20 Pro could also signal the arrival of the recently launched Redmi K20 Pro Premium.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Redmi #Xiaomi

