Redmi G gaming laptop announced with 10th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia GTX 16 series GPUs

Xiaomi recently announced its first gaming laptop under the Redmi brand. The Redmi G notebook is the company’s newest affordable gaming laptop that has been unveiled in China. It features 10th Gen Intel processing power, Nvidia GTX 16 series graphics and high refresh rate screens.

The Redmi G laptop is priced at 5,299 yuan (roughly Rs 57,100) for the base variant, while the top-end model costs 6,999 yuan (roughly Rs 75,450). The Redmi G is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from August 18. There is no information on international availability of the Redmi G notebook.The laptop can be configured with an Intel Core i5-10300H or Core i7-10750H paired with the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti. The lowest-end model features a Core i5-10200H/GTX 1650 combination. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Redmi G sports a 16.1-inch Full HD (1080p) display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi G notebook features 100 percent of sRGB coverage and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop also boasts a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits of brightness with DC diming support.

The laptop gets two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. It packs a 55Wh battery that can deliver up to 5.5 hours of battery life. The Redmi G notebook also features a backlit keyboard with a Numpad. There is currently no information on whether the Redmi G has a plastic or aluminium chassis.