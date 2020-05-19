App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi forays into audio segment in India; teases new audio device

Xiaomi’s value-driven Redmi brand has hinted that the company will enter India’s audio segment within weeks.

Adit Minocha

After a successful stint in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese device maker Redmi is foraying into the country's growing audio space. The Xiaomi sub-brand has dropped several hints that it may launch a new gadget in the coming weeks.

The upcoming device seems to be a true wireless earphones, most likely to be the Redmi AirDots S, which was recently launched in China.

Redmi India’s official handle tweeted that it is officially entering the audio space in India with a short video that shows a music-based product and the text explaining that it would be wireless.

Close

All of this sums up to Redmi launching either wireless earphones or a wireless speaker in India. Going by the company's philosophy, we can expect the device to deliver great value for money and thus might be priced affordably.

related news

Redmi AirDots S Specifications and features

Launched in China last month, Redmi AirDots S has been priced in the affordable category at CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). The earphones weigh only 4.1g each and promises battery life up to 4 hours per charge.

We are also open to another possibility of a wireless speaker by Redmi considering that Xiaomi recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, for Rs 4,499 in India.

In conclusion, we can expect both at this point. Xiaomi can use separate products and brands at unique price brackets to capture the market share more effectively in the affordable true wireless space.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Redmi #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1

India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.