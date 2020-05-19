Redmi forays into audio segment in India; teases new audio device

After a successful stint in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese device maker Redmi is foraying into the country's growing audio space. The Xiaomi sub-brand has dropped several hints that it may launch a new gadget in the coming weeks.

The upcoming device seems to be a true wireless earphones, most likely to be the Redmi AirDots S, which was recently launched in China.

Redmi India’s official handle tweeted that it is officially entering the audio space in India with a short video that shows a music-based product and the text explaining that it would be wireless.

All of this sums up to Redmi launching either wireless earphones or a wireless speaker in India. Going by the company's philosophy, we can expect the device to deliver great value for money and thus might be priced affordably.

Redmi AirDots S Specifications and features

Launched in China last month, Redmi AirDots S has been priced in the affordable category at CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). The earphones weigh only 4.1g each and promises battery life up to 4 hours per charge.

We are also open to another possibility of a wireless speaker by Redmi considering that Xiaomi recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, for Rs 4,499 in India.

In conclusion, we can expect both at this point. Xiaomi can use separate products and brands at unique price brackets to capture the market share more effectively in the affordable true wireless space.



