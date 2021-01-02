Redmi 9T launch tipped for Jan 8; Xiaomi may launch 9 smartphones in early 2021

Redmi 9T launch is scheduled for January 8, according to a new leak. The budget smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China, which came to India as Redmi 9 Power with some tweaked specifications.



Xiaomi will release at least 9 phones globally in early 2021.

I'm repeating. 9. Phones. In. Early. 2021

That including the Redmi 9T (Jan 8th), Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite 4G

— Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888) December 31, 2020

The tipster, who goes by the Twitter name Snapdrachun 888 5G, tweeted that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 9T on January 8. The device is confirmed to launch in Malaysia in early January.

He further revealed that Xiaomi will launch nine smartphones globally in early 2021. This would include the Redmi 9T, Mi 11 Lite 4G, and the recently-launched Mi 11.

The company has not provided any official launch details as yet.

Redmi 9T specifications

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 9T as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G. In that case, the device will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2340 screen resolution. The screen has a waterdrop notch on top housing the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the device could get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory.

The rear camera module is expected to be the same as the Redmi 9 Power launched in India. It could include a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other specifications include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 10-based MIUI 12, a 6,000 mAh battery, etc.