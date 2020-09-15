172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-9i-launch-today-at-12-pm-where-to-watch-the-livestream-expected-price-and-specifications-5839531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9i launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch the livestream, expected price and specifications

It is likely that the Redmi 9i price in India will start at Rs 7,999.

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launches on September 15 in India. The latest Redmi 9 series smartphone is the seventh model in its series after the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 (Review), Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, and Redmi 9A. 

Redmi 9i launch in India: Where to watch the livestream

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be launched via an online-only event on YouTube and other Redmi India social media accounts. You can also tap on the link below to watch the Redmi 9i launch at 12 pm.

Redmi 9i price in India 

Redmi 9i will sit between Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in India. The Redmi 9 smartphone was launched in India for Rs 8,999, whereas Redmi 9A is available for Rs 6,799. It is likely that the Redmi 9i price in India will start at Rs 7,999.

Redmi 9i specifications

A dedicated page on mi.com teases the key Redmi 9i features. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 is likely to sport more or less the same features as Redmi 9. Xiaomi has confirmed some Redmi 9i specifications like a 4GB RAM variant, a water-drop notch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for a microSD storage card.

More details about the budget smartphone will nee unveiled at the Redmi 9i launch event.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 07:43 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

