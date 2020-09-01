172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-9a-to-launch-in-india-on-september-2-at-12-pm-all-you-need-to-know-5784011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9A to launch in India on September 2 at 12 pm: All you need to know

The Redmi 9A has been unveiled globally. We can expect Xiaomi to bring the same smartphone to India.

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi is launching a new budget smartphone in India under the Redmi 9 series. The Redmi 9A will be the third smartphone under the Redmi 9 series after the Redmi 9 Prime (review) and Redmi 9

Redmi 9A launch in India: Where to watch the launch event

The Redmi 9A launch is scheduled for September 2 at 12 pm. The budget smartphone will be unveiled virtually and interested viewers can watch the launch on Redmi India’s Youtube channel and social media accounts.

Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Redmi 9A India specifications

The Redmi 9A has been unveiled globally. We can expect Xiaomi to bring the same smartphone to India. 

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. The smartphone draws power from a 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This phone comes in 2GB of RAM/32GB internal storage configuration. We can expect Xiaomi to launch a higher storage variant of the Redmi 9A for the Indian market.

The entry-level smartphone also supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

In optics, Redmi 9A sports a modest 13MP single camera sensor with an LED flash for photography in low-lit conditions. Redmi 9A also packs a 5,000 mAh battery.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

