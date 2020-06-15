Redmi 9A specifications tipped, likely to feature 6.5-inch display and a massive battery

Chinese device maker Xiaomi could soon unveil the Redmi 9A. The company’s budget smartphone has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

Redmi 9A with the model number M2006C3LG reveals that the smartphone would feature a beefy 4,900 mAh battery and come with 4G network support, reported MySmartPrice. Notably, the smartphone is likely to run on MiUi 12, which made its global debut recently.

The smartphone would be 175mm diagonally tall, and have a height of 164.85mm, a width of 77.07mm. These dimensions suggest that Redmi 9A will have a 6.5-inch screen.

Other details of the smartphone are currently unknown.

Redmi 9A would be an upgrade to the Redmi 8A Dual, which is an upgrade over the Redmi 8A. Xiaomi recently launched a new 3GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi 8A Dual, after initially launching the 2GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options.

The Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 13MP dual-camera setup.

The device was launched for Rs 6,499 in India. However, owing to the recent hike in GST, Redmi 8A Dual now retails for Rs 7,499 for the base variant.