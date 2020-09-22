Redmi 9A sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Check price, specifications

Redmi 9A sale starts today at 12 pm. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 was launched earlier this month and falls under Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Series, sitting below the Redmi 9 Prime (Review) and Redmi 9. You can buy Redmi 9A via Amazon and mi.com.

Redmi 9A price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A in two storage configurations. The 2GB + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 6,799, whereas the 3GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 7,499. The budget smartphone will be available in three colours — Sea Blue, Midnight Black, Nature Green.

Redmi 9A competes against the likes of Realme C3 (Review), Realme C12 (Review) and a bunch of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. The smartphone draws power from a 2GHz 12 nm-based MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Redmi 9A features 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The entry-level smartphone also supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

In optics, Redmi 9A sports a modest 13MP single camera sensor with an LED flash for photography in low-lit conditions. Redmi 9A also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger. The smartphone boots on MiUi 12 out-of-the-box.