Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15 specs comparison: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme recently launched the Realme C15 as its latest offering for the Indian market. Priced under Rs 10,000, Realme C15 competes against the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (Review).

While both the smartphones share the same price tag for the entry-level model, their specifications vary quite a bit. Realme C15 has a massive 6,000 mAh battery as its USP, whereas the Redmi 9 Prime sports a Full HD+ screen.

Parameters Realme C15 Redmi 9 Prime Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 x 1600 resolution. 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Processor 12nm-based MediaTek G35 SoC Octa-core chipset 12nm-based MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset. RAM and Storage options 3GB + 32GB/ 4GB + 64GB 4GB + 64GB/ 4GB + 128GB Rear Camera 13MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP monochrome sensor 13MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + 5MP macro lens Front camera 8MP 8MP Battery 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (10W charger inside the box) OS Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top. Android 10-based MiUi 11 Biometrics Fingerprint scanner and face unlock Fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Colour options Power Blue and Power Silver. Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, Matte Black Price Rs 9,999 for 3GB + 32GB/ Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 64GB Rs 9,999 for 4GB + 64GB/ Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 128GB.

If you are looking to buy the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India, here is a spec-comparison of the Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15.

Summary

On paper, the Redmi 9 Prime offers slightly better value compared to the Realme C15. Xiaomi's budget smartphone as a faster processor, a better resolution display and more RAM + storage configuration for the same price as the Realme C15.

Realme C15's USP is its battery. The budget smartphone features the same 6,000 mAh battery that you find on the Realme C12 (first impressions).

Like the Redmi 9 Prime, the Realme C15 also sports a quad-camera array. However, both the camera systems feature a slightly different sensor setup.

Redmi 9 Prime has a higher resolution macro lens, whereas the Realme C15 has a 2MP monochrome colour sensor. Both smartphones share the same 13MP primary lens and 8MP ultrawide lens.