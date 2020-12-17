MARKET NEWS

Redmi 9 Power launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price, specifications

Redmi 9 Power price in India is expected to be around Rs 12,000.

December 17, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launch event will begin today at 12 pm in India. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased some of the key Redmi 9 Power specifications. The budget smartphone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China earlier this year. 

Redmi 9 Power launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Xiaomi will be hosting the Redmi 9 Power launch via an online-only event. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. You can click on the video link below to watch the Redmi 9 Power India launch. Xiaomi will also be broadcasting the launch on its social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.

Redmi 9 Power price in India (expected)

Redmi 9 Power price in India is expected to be around Rs 12,000. The company launched the Redmi Note 9 4G with 4GB + 128GB storage in China for Yuan 1,000 (roughly Rs 11,300). The phone also arrives in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations for CNY 1,100 (roughly Rs 12,350) and CNY 1,300 (roughly Rs 14,600), respectively.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

As mentioned earlier, Redmi 9 Power is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China. However, reports suggest that the 9 Power will come with a few changes in the spec-sheet. 

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 48MP primary camera. It is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup, unlike the Redmi Note 9 4G’s triple-camera module. The other three sensors are likely to be an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor

The rest of the Redmi 9 Power specifications are expected to be identical to the Redmi Note 9 4G. 

The device would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. We can expect Xiaomi to launch the 4GB/ 6GB RAM variants of the Redmi 9 Power in India. The device is also likely to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

At the front, there would be a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device will sport a water-drop notch on top for the 8MP front camera.

The budget Redmi smartphone will be the fourth Redmi 9 series smartphone in India after the Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, and the Redmi 9i. 
TAGS: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 17, 2020 08:34 am

