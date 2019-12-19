Redmi 9 launching in Q1 2020 with bigger screen and a MediaTek processor: Report

It has been only over three months since Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 in India and we have first set of Redmi 9 leaks. A new report claims to have leaked the internals and other specifications of Redmi 9. The notable change in the alleged Redmi 9 specifications leak is that Xiaomi would not be using a Qualcomm processor.

The Redmi 8 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is considered to be a reliable processor for the price. A 91Mobiles report claims that Xiaomi would pack an unannounced MediaTek Helio G70 processor in the Redmi 9.

The processor is said to sit below the Helio G90 and the G90T, which is found on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The report also reveals that there would be a minimum 4GB + 64GB storage on the Redmi 9. However, since the product is still in the pipeline stage, we can expect more RAM and storage options.

The other big change on the Redmi 9 would be its screen size. Although the report does not reveal the exact screen size, Redmi 9 is said to feature a larger screen than its predecessor.

We can expect Redmi 9 to feature a dual-camera setup on the back at least. Battery size is also expected to be the same 5,000 mAh as the Redmi 8.