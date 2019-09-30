Redmi 8A sale begins today at 2 pm: Specifications, price, features

Redmi 8A will go on sale today at 2 pm via Flipkart. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A last week for Rs 6,499. The entry-level smartphone comes with a bunch of upgrades, including a new design with a bigger screen. Redmi 8A is the only smartphone in the segment for feature a USB Type-C port.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inches tall and has an HD+ resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against accidental drops and scratches. Redmi 8A gets a water-drop notch for the front camera. The back panel features an all-new Aura Wave Grip design at the back for a better grip and feel.

Under the hood, Redmi 8A gets powered by a Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Redmi 8A comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charger. However, the company would ship a 10W fast charger with the Redmi 8A.

Optics include a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 at the rear. The camera comes with a bunch of AI features for enhanced photography. At the front, the Dot notch houses an 8MP camera for selfies, face-unlock and video calling.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wireless FM Radio, dual-SIM with a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi 8A is the first smartphone in its segment to offer USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi 8A price

Redmi 8A would be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours. The smartphone has been launched in two storage variants - 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants.