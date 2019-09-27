Redmi 8A Pro listed on Xiaomi India website; India launch imminent

It’s been less than a week since Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A in India, and a Pro version of the device has already been spotted on the company site. The Redmi 8A Pro has been listed on the RF exposure page on Xiaomi India’s official website while there’s no official launch date for the Pro version of the Redmi 8A, the sighting hints to an imminent launch.

The RF exposure certification listing shows SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), a measure of the amount of RF power absorbed by a human body when exposed to a radiofrequency electromagnetic field. The page on Xiaomi’s website reads; “This mobile phone model 2014818 has been designed to comply with applicable safety requirements for exposure of radio waves”.

The trend of introducing “Pro” variants of smartphones seems to be catching on in 2019 across all price segments. However, this is the first time Xiaomi has launched a “Pro” device in the entry-level smartphone market. We expect the Redmi 8A Pro to be a more powerful Redmi 8A with a similar design.

The Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a primary 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000 mAh aperture. The Pro version could get a processor upgrade as well as a second rear camera sensor. The Redmi 8A Pro might run on MUI10-based Android 9 Pie or could debut with MIUI 11.