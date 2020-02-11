Redmi 8A Dual vs Realme C3 vs Redmi 8A: Best smartphone under Rs 7,000 in India

Parameters Redmi 8A Dual Redmi 8A Realme C3 Display 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top. 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top. 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 20:9 aspect ratio. Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core with Mali-G52. RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 3GB/ 4GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 512GB 32GB, expandable up to 512GB 32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Rear: 13MP + 2MP Front: 8MP Rear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor Front: 8MP Rear: 12MP f/1.8 + 2MP Front: 5MP Battery 5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 10W charging and reverse wired charging Biometrics Face unlock Face unlock Face unlock Operating system Android 10.0 based MiUi 11 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Realme UI based on Android 10.0 and Color OS 7 Price Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 4GB + 32GB variant

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi entry-level smartphone called the Redmi 8A Dual in India. The smartphone arrives as a new variant of the Redmi 8A with some hardware upgrade. What is new and different on the Redmi 8A Dual? How is the Redmi 8A Dual versus the Realme C3? Let’s compare the specifications and features of the Redmi 8A Dual vs Realme C3 vs Redmi 8A.

From the spec-sheet, it is clear that the Redmi 8A Dual is a better option over the Redmi 8A with its upgraded dual-camera setup. Rest of the specifications remain the same.

When compared to the Realme C3, Redmi 8A offers a slightly smaller display. Both the smartphones use different processors of the same category clocked at 2.0GHz and are capable enough to perform daily tasks. The battery capacity, too, is the same. However, Redmi 8A Dual has an edge over the Realme C3 with the former getting up to 18W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Realme C3 offers up to 4GB RAM. So, in case you want more buffer memory, the C3 is a better buy.