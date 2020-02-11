App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 8A Dual vs Realme C3 vs Redmi 8A: Best smartphone under Rs 7,000 in India

Let’s compare the specifications and features of the Redmi 8A Dual vs Realme C3 vs Redmi 8A.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi entry-level smartphone called the Redmi 8A Dual in India. The smartphone arrives as a new variant of the Redmi 8A with some hardware upgrade. What is new and different on the Redmi 8A Dual? How is the Redmi 8A Dual versus the Realme C3? Let’s compare the specifications and features of the Redmi 8A Dual vs Realme C3 vs Redmi 8A.
ParametersRedmi 8A DualRedmi 8ARealme C3
Display6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top.6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top.6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 20:9 aspect ratio.
Processor2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 5052.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 5052.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core with Mali-G52.
RAM2GB/ 3GB2GB/ 3GB3GB/ 4GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB32GB, expandable up to 512GB32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera

Rear: 13MP + 2MP

Front: 8MP		Rear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensorFront: 8MPRear: 12MP f/1.8 + 2MPFront: 5MP
Battery5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C5,000 mAh with 10W charging and reverse wired charging
BiometricsFace unlockFace unlockFace unlock
Operating systemAndroid 10.0 based MiUi 11Android 9.0 based MiUi 10Realme UI based on Android 10.0 and Color OS 7
PriceRs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant.Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant.Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 4GB + 32GB variant

From the spec-sheet, it is clear that the Redmi 8A Dual is a better option over the Redmi 8A with its upgraded dual-camera setup. Rest of the specifications remain the same.

When compared to the Realme C3, Redmi 8A offers a slightly smaller display. Both the smartphones use different processors of the same category clocked at 2.0GHz and are capable enough to perform daily tasks. The battery capacity, too, is the same. However, Redmi 8A Dual has an edge over the Realme C3 with the former getting up to 18W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Realme C3 offers up to 4GB RAM. So, in case you want more buffer memory, the C3 is a better buy.
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

