Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: Specifications, price, features comparison

Xiaomi's Redmi 8 claims to be a champion in its category. The entry-level smartphone comes packed with 'dumdaar' performance unit and an all-new Aura Mirror design.

Parameters Redmi 8 Redmi 7 Display 6.22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a water-drop notch Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.95GHz 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. RAM 3GB/ 4GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB 32GB, further expandable via microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera Dual camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Dual camera setup with 12MP f2.2 + 2MP depth sensor. Front camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charger via micro USB Security Rear-mounted Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Rear fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Price 3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,999 (Rs 7,999 for first 5 million units). Launched for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. Available for Rs 7,499 on e-commerce websites.

The Redmi 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year in India. We compare the specifications and features of Redmi 8 with the Redmi 7 to find what's new and what's different.

Redmi 8 gets significant upgrades in the camera department. The entry-level smartphone uses a 12MP lens with a Sony IMX363 sensor.

Even the battery is much bigger than the Redmi 7. Redmi 8 also features 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.