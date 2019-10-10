Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: Specifications, price, features comparison

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi 8 with the Redmi 7 to find what's new and what's different.
Xiaomi's Redmi 8 claims to be a champion in its category. The entry-level smartphone comes packed with 'dumdaar' performance unit and an all-new Aura Mirror design.The Redmi 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year in India. We compare the specifications and features of Redmi 8 with the Redmi 7 to find what's new and what's different.
|Parameters
|Redmi 8
|Redmi 7
|Display
|6.22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch
|6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a water-drop notch
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.95GHz
|14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|2GB/ 3GB
|Storage
|32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB
|32GB, further expandable via microSD up to 512GB
|Rear Camera
|Dual camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.
|Dual camera setup with 12MP f2.2 + 2MP depth sensor.
|Front camera
|8MP f/2.0
|8MP f/2.0
|Battery
|5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C
|4,000 mAh battery with 10W charger via micro USB
|Security
|Rear-mounted Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
|Rear fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Price
|3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,999 (Rs 7,999 for first 5 million units).
|Launched for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. Available for Rs 7,499 on e-commerce websites.
Redmi 8 gets significant upgrades in the camera department. The entry-level smartphone uses a 12MP lens with a Sony IMX363 sensor.
Even the battery is much bigger than the Redmi 7. Redmi 8 also features 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.
Xiaomi's fifth-anniversary celebration offer includes the Redmi 8 with 4GB + 64GB storage for Rs 7,999.The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 05:12 pm