you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: Specifications, price, features comparison

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi 8 with the Redmi 7 to find what's new and what's different.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi's Redmi 8 claims to be a champion in its category. The entry-level smartphone comes packed with 'dumdaar' performance unit and an all-new Aura Mirror design.

The Redmi 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year in India. We compare the specifications and features of Redmi 8 with the Redmi 7 to find what's new and what's different.
ParametersRedmi 8Redmi 7
Display6.22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a water-drop notch
ProcessorOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.95GHz14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.
RAM3GB/ 4GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB32GB, further expandable via microSD up to 512GB
Rear CameraDual camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.Dual camera setup with 12MP f2.2 + 2MP depth sensor.
Front camera 8MP f/2.08MP f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C4,000 mAh battery with 10W charger via micro USB
SecurityRear-mounted Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face UnlockRear fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
Price3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,999 (Rs 7,999 for first 5 million units).Launched for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. Available for Rs 7,499 on e-commerce websites.

Redmi 8 gets significant upgrades in the camera department. The entry-level smartphone uses a 12MP lens with a Sony IMX363 sensor.

Even the battery is much bigger than the Redmi 7. Redmi 8 also features 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

Close
Xiaomi's fifth-anniversary celebration offer includes the Redmi 8 with 4GB + 64GB storage for Rs 7,999.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

Loading...
