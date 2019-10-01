Redmi 8 specifications have been leaked on Google Play Console

Xiaomi has teased the launch of Redmi 8 in India soon. The company’s MD Manu Kumar Jain teased a red-coloured Redmi 8 with dual cameras during the launch of the Redmi 8A. Other specifications of Redmi 8 have been revealed, courtesy Google Play Console listing.

Redmi 8 specifications have been leaked before its official launch sometime this month. 91Mobiles was first to spot the listing on Google Play Console, which suggests that Redmi 8 would ship with Snapdragon 439 SoC. The same SoC is found on Redmi 8A as well. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor.

Snapdragon 439 processor features eight ARM Cortex A-53 cores and is paired with Adreno 505 GPU on the Redmi 8. The listing also shows that a 3GB RAM is paired with Redmi 8 and we can expect a 4GB variant as well. The display will continue to be HD+ with a 720 x 1520 resolution. The report suggests that Redmi 8 would come with a Dot-notch at the top for the front camera.

On the polycarbonate glass back, there would be dual-cameras and a fingerprint scanner. The report does not give any details about the camera or the battery.