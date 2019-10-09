Redmi 8 launch event today in India: How to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi 8 today in India. The company has been teasing some specifications of the Redmi 8 across all its social media platforms. Amongst the teased specifications include dual-cameras, bigger battery with fast charging support.

Redmi 8 launch and live-stream details

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Redmi 8 at 11 AM today. Like most other devices, the Redmi 8 launch event will be live-streamed on its website and YouTube channel. Xiaomi India’s social platforms, too, would host the live-stream. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart suggests that Redmi 8 would be exclusively available on the e-commerce website alongside mi.com and other Mi stores.

Redmi 8 specifications and expected price

In typical Xiaomi-style, the company has been teasing specifications and features of the Redmi 8. The entry-level device is being touted to be a ‘champion’ in its category.



Redmi 8 is confirmed to get a water-drop notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The back panel would have an Aura mirror design housing the dual-cameras and a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi is also promoting the Redmi 8 as a battery champion. Since it is an upgrade over the Redmi 8A, we can expect the Redmi 8 to be packed with a 5,000 mAh cell with 18W fast charging support.



Other rumoured Redmi 8 specifications based on various listings and reports include a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The entry-level smartphone is expected to get powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU. The performance unit could be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage could be expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

As far as optics go, the Redmi 8 could feature a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary sensor. For selfies, Redmi 8 is expected to feature a 16MP primary sensor.

Redmi 8 is confirmed to launch in Green and Blue colours. We can expect Xiaomi to launch the Redmi 8 in Red and Black colours as well. The device would boot on Android 9 based Mi UI 10 out of the box.

Redmi 8 could be priced under Rs 9,000 for the 4GB variant.