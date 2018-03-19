App
Mar 19, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 5 to go on sale on Tuesday — Check out prices and specifications

Redmi 5 has been launched in three variants 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants in India and is priced at at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Binu Panicker

Redmi 5, Xiaomi’s much awaited budget smartphone will go on sale for the first time starting Tuesday, March 20. The phone will be available for purchase starting 12 pm  on Xiaomi’s official page www.Mi.com as well as on Amazon and Mi Home Store.

The phone is the successor of Redmi 4, one of the most successful smartphones from the Chinese device manufacturer’s stable was launched last week. Redmi 5 has been unveiled in three variants 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants in India and is priced at at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Housed in an aluminium body, the phone features a rounded corner design. The phone is the thinnest phone to come out of Xiaomi’s stable and is just 7.7mm thick. The phone features a thin bezel 5.7 inch HD+ with 720*1440 pixel display resolution and an 18:9 display aspect ratio.

Marketed as ‘The compact powerhouse’ Redmi 5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 clocked at 1.8 GHz. Manufactured with 14nm FinFET technology the processor has improved power and thermal efficiency. The phone runs on the latest MIUI 9 OS based on Android Nougat.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel primary camera featuring 1.25 micron pixel, which according to the company, lets the camera to click bright pictures even in low light conditions. The camera comes with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and features PDAF and Face recognition technology. The phone has a 5 megapixel front camera with an LED selfie light. The front camera has added features such as Beautify 3.0 and is able to shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Redmi 5 will be available in four colours including Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue. Powering the phone is a 3,300 non-removable battery. The phone also features most other standard features such as rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0, Infrared, GLONASS, proximity sensor.

