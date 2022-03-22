Redmi 10C launched with Redmi 10 specifications in Malaysia

Redmi 10C comes in three colour options.

Redmi 10C has been launched in Malaysia. The budget smartphone is almost a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 launched in India earlier this month. Redmi 10C specifications include a 6.71-inch IPS LCD, a 5000 mAh battery, etc.

Redmi 10C specifications

Redmi 10C comes with a 6.7-inch tall IPS LCD with a 720p HD+ resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10C features a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM as standard. The phone has been launched with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi 10 in India packs a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi 10C launched in Malaysia has a slightly smaller 5000 mAh battery. The budget smartphone boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It has a single speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. Redmi 10 camera specifications include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera sensor. The device has a 5MP front camera. It comes in three colours - Green, Blue and Black.

The pricing details of the device are currently under wraps. In comparison, Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option.