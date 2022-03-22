English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi 10C launched with Redmi 10 specifications in Malaysia

    Redmi 10C specifications include a 6.71-inch IPS LCD, a 5000 mAh battery, etc.

    March 22, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
    Redmi 10C comes in three colour options.

    Redmi 10C comes in three colour options.

    Redmi 10C has been launched in Malaysia. The budget smartphone is almost a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 launched in India earlier this month. Redmi 10C specifications include a 6.71-inch IPS LCD, a 5000 mAh battery, etc.

    Redmi 10C specifications 

    Redmi 10C comes with a 6.7-inch tall IPS LCD with a 720p HD+ resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the front camera. 

    Under the hood, the Redmi 10C features a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM as standard. The phone has been launched with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. 

    Redmi 10 in India packs a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi 10C launched in Malaysia has a slightly smaller 5000 mAh battery. The budget smartphone boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It has a single speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the back, there is a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. Redmi 10 camera specifications include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera sensor. The device has a 5MP front camera. It comes in three colours - Green, Blue and Black.

    The pricing details of the device are currently under wraps. In comparison, Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option.
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi 10 #Redmi 10C #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.