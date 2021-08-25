Redmi 10 Prime launching in India on September 3, could be rebranded version of Redmi 10

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 10 globally. But no information on the launch of the device in India was provided. However, Xiaomi recently confirmed it will be launching the Redmi 10 Prime in India next month. Previous reports suggest that the Redmi 10 Prime will be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 10.



We can't tell you what that means (yet) but here's a clue!#AllRoundSuperstar is on its way & it will be the answer to everything Till then watch this space https://t.co/kSm13clzeH RT & comment below if you can decode pic.twitter.com/FQN1fmOvCD — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 23, 2021

The Chinese smartphone maker recently uploaded a post on its Twitter handle, confirming that the Redmi 10 Prime would be launching in India on September 3 at 12:00 noon. While the information about the Redmi 10 Prime is still scarce, a dedicated microsite has been set up, teasing some specs.

While the specs of the Redmi 10 Prime are still unknown, the microblogging site suggests it will use a MediaTek chipset and a sizeable battery. It also hints at a high-refresh-rate display and stereo speakers as well as a new main camera. If the rumours are correct and the Redmi 10 Prime is revealed as a rebranded Redmi 10, then the Redmi 10 Prime will come with a ton of firsts in the segment.

Redmi 10 Specs

The Redmi 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate that is adjustable between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz. The Redmi 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and 9W reverse wired charging. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Redmi 10 opts for a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the display houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Redmi 10 also features dual speakers with a 3.5mm headphone jack.