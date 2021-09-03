MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi 10 Prime launch in India today at 12 pm: check price, specifications and where to watch live stream

Redmi 10 Prime price in India could start at around Rs 12,000.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Redmi 10 Prime price in India could start at around Rs 12,000.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India could start at around Rs 12,000.

Redmi 10 Prime launch in India is set for 12 pm today. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 6,000 mAh battery. The new Redmi smartphone takes on the likes of the Poco M3, Redmi Note 10 and other budget smartphones in India.

Redmi 10 Prime launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Redmi 10 Prime launch event kicks off at 12 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the Redmi 10 Prime live-stream via the company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Redmi 10 Prime launch in India today at 12 pm.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India 

Close

Related stories

There is no official word on the Redmi 10 Prime price in India at the moment. The company will unveil the pricing and availability details of the device at the launch event. Typically, Redmi Prime phones come with a starting price of Rs 9,999. That being said, the rising component costs had led to the company regularly increase the price of its budget phones in India. We, therefore, expect the Redmi 10 Prime price in India to start at around Rs 11,999 or Rs 12,999. It would not be a surprise if Redmi India increases the price post the launch due to increasing cost of components and other resources.

Also read: Noisy smartphone brands switch to silent mode following price hikes

Redmi 10 Prime specifications 

Redmi 10 launched globally is coming to India as the Redmi 10 Prime. The key difference confirmed so far is the battery capacity. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will have a 6000 mAh battery as compared to the 5000 mAh battery on the vanilla Redmi 10. It is also confirmed to feature a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

The device is likely to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate that is adjustable between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

On the back, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the display houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 3, 2021 09:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.