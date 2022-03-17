English
    Redmi 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6000mAh battery: Check price, specifications

    Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Redmi 10 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15000.

    Redmi 10, a new budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, has been launched in India. The device is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi 10C, which was unveiled a few days ago. Redmi 10 specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6000 mAh battery.

    Redmi 10 specifications 

    Being a budget smartphone, the Redmi 10 sports a polycarbonate back. The phone has a huge camera block on the back that houses a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. Redmi 10 camera specifications include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera sensor.

    At the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch. The screen is 6.7-inch tall and comes with an HD+ resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Under the hood, the Redmi 10 features a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

    Redmi 10 boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It has a single speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Redmi 10 price in India

    Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. There is a 6GB + 128GB option as well, which is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in three colours - Midnight Black, Caribbean Green and Pacific Blue. The budget smartphone goes on sale starting March 24 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi 10 #smartphones
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 12:31 pm
