Redmi 10 launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream, plus a look at specs teased so far

Redmi 10 price in India could be above Rs 10,000.

Redmi 10 launch in India will kick off at 12 pm IST. The company will launch its new budget smartphone in India days after it unveiled the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. Redmi 10 price in India is expected to be above Rs 10,000, considering the rise in component prices and other factors.

Redmi 10 launch in India today: Where to watch the live-stream

Redmi 10 India launch event will be hosted virtually. The company will launch its new budget smartphone via an online stream that can be viewed on the Redmi India YouTube channel. You can click on the video link below to watch the Redmi 10 launch in India today at 12 pm.

Redmi 10 specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed some of the Redmi 10 specifications ahead of the launch. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon processor under the hood. Based on the teaser and the expected price range, we suspect this could be the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The processor is also found on the Redmi Note 11 (Review). The device is also confirmed to feature “ultra-fast storage”, which could be UFS 2.2. The phone might feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. At the front, there is a waterdrop notch on top of the display. The bezels are relatively thin, except for the chin bezel which is considerably thick.

The rear panel has a huge square block that houses a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. The LED flash is also located inside the camera block. It also confirms that the Redmi 10 camera setup will feature a 50MP main camera sensor. We can expect the other camera to feature a 2MP sensor for depth sensing or macro photography. Other details will be announced at the Redmi 10 India launch event.