Redmi 10 India launch on March 17: Here's what we know so far about the new budget smartphone

Redmi 10 India launch on March 17 officially confirmed

Redmi 10 launch in India has been confirmed. Redmi is expected to launch the device as one of the new budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. The company has also confirmed some of the key Redmi 10 specifications ahead of the launch.

Redmi 10 India launch date announced

Xiaomi confirmed the Redmi 10 India launch details at the Redmi Note 11 Pro event. The company has now announced the launch date of its new budget smartphone in India. Redmi 10 will make its debut in India on March 17. The microsite on Flipkart confirms the device’s availability on the e-commerce platform. It also reveals some of the key Redmi 10 specifications and features.

For starters, the Redmi 10 will come with a 6nm Snapdragon chipset. Based on the teaser and the expected price range, we suspect this could be the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The processor is also found on the Redmi Note 11 (Review).

The device is also confirmed to feature “ultra-fast storage”, which could be UFS 2.2. The phone might feature a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. At the front, there is a waterdrop notch on top of the display. The bezels are relatively thin, except for the chin bezel that is considerably thick.

The rear panel has a huge square block that houses a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. The LED flash is also located inside the camera block. It also confirms that the Redmi 10 camera setup will feature a 50MP main camera sensor. We can expect the other camera to feature a 2MP sensor for depth sensing or macro photography. Other details will be announced as we get closer to the Redmi 10 India launch event.