English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi 10 India launch on March 17: Here's what we know so far about the new budget smartphone

    Redmi 10 India launch date has been announced a day after the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G were launched in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Redmi 10 India launch on March 17 officially confirmed

    Redmi 10 India launch on March 17 officially confirmed

    Redmi 10 launch in India has been confirmed. Redmi is expected to launch the device as one of the new budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. The company has also confirmed some of the key Redmi 10 specifications ahead of the launch.

    Redmi 10 India launch date announced

    Xiaomi confirmed the Redmi 10 India launch details at the Redmi Note 11 Pro event. The company has now announced the launch date of its new budget smartphone in India. Redmi 10 will make its debut in India on March 17. The microsite on Flipkart confirms the device’s availability on the e-commerce platform. It also reveals some of the key Redmi 10 specifications and features.

    For starters, the Redmi 10 will come with a 6nm Snapdragon chipset. Based on the teaser and the expected price range, we suspect this could be the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The processor is also found on the Redmi Note 11 (Review).

    The device is also confirmed to feature “ultra-fast storage”, which could be UFS 2.2. The phone might feature a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. At the front, there is a waterdrop notch on top of the display. The bezels are relatively thin, except for the chin bezel that is considerably thick.

    Close

    Related stories

    The rear panel has a huge square block that houses a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. The LED flash is also located inside the camera block. It also confirms that the Redmi 10 camera setup will feature a 50MP main camera sensor. We can expect the other camera to feature a 2MP sensor for depth sensing or macro photography. Other details will be announced as we get closer to the Redmi 10 India launch event.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi 10 #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 12:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.