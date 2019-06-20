App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redis Labs names Joshua McKenty as Field CTO

McKenty previously served as the Global Field CTO for Pivotal, where he also ran the ecosystem program for Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, announced industry leader Joshua McKenty has joined the company as Field CTO. McKenty brings more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, product development, and customer and partner ecosystems in both cloud computing and the open source community.

McKenty will play an important role in the go-to-market strategy and execution for the company's commercial product, Redis Enterprise, which leverages the native data structures, performance, and flexibility that has made Redis one of the most popular databases with developers. Redis Enterprise provides developer and operation teams the tools, security, compliance, and availability to cost-effectively deploy across public clouds and on-premise data centers.

"I'm excited to have a dynamic leader like Joshua join us in our goal to build the leading independent database company for the instant experience era," said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs.

McKenty brought Redis into the US government when he was the Chief Architect of NASA Nebula, the precursor to the massively successful open source project 'OpenStack.'

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:15 pm

