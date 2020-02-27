App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman says TikTok is 'fundamentally parasitic'

Huffman criticised the way TikTok tracks the actions of its users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TikTok has managed to make a global impact but Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman is not impressed with the platform.

Huffman said the ByteDance-owned short-form video sharing platform is "fundamentally parasitic". Huffman’s comments came during a panel discussion with former Facebook Vice President of Product Sam Lessin and former public policy executive Elliot Schrage in California.

According to TechCrunch, the pushback came when Huffman was asked whether or not Silicon Valley startups could learn from TikTok.

"Maybe I’m going to regret this, but I can't even get to that level of thinking with them. I look at that app as so fundamentally parasitic. It is always listening and the fingerprinting technology they use is truly terrifying. I could not bring myself to install an app like that on my phone. I actively tell people not to install that spyware," he said.

Huffman's comments about TikTok were made in front of a large group of Silicon Valley investors and entrepreneurs at the Social 2030 conference by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lessin’s VC firm Slow Ventures.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #Steve Huffman #Technology #TikTok

