English
Reddit buys 5-second spot on Super Bowl to celebrate GameStonk

GameStonk hit the Super Bowl with a 5-second ad

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen in this illustration taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen in this illustration taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish anything when they come together around a common idea,” proclaimed the text from Reddit’s 5-second text spot during the Super Bowl. In case you have been living under a rock, you might have missed the whole GameStonk fiasco.

Long story short, a community on Reddit bands together to ‘stick it’ to financial sharks by becoming one themselves and success. The whole ordeal opened people’s eyes to just how fickle the financial institution is and more importantly, how easily it can be gamed for an advantage.

The blink and you miss it 5-second text spot was Reddit’s way of telling people what a small community of like-minded individuals could do.

The entire text is kind of hard to read unless you pause it, so here’s a handy excerpt:

Wow, this actually worked.

Close

If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off.

Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish anything when they come together around a common idea.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on “tendies.” Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad.

Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.

The last we heard on the saga, Hollywood was in talks to produce a film on the subject. From a small community on Reddit to a bonafide pop-culture phenomenon, r/wallstreetbets has come a long way.
TAGS: #GameStop #Reddit #social media
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:14 am

