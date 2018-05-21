RED showcases holographic display phone Hydrogen ONE, to launch by end of the year

US-based camera maker RED recently showcased a holographic smartphone, the RED Hydrogen ONE smartphone. The Android-based phone is speculated to cost around USD 999 and could be released later this year.

The phone will be launched in summer — as confirmed by AT&T and Verizon — and will be just like a normal phone, but with a holographic display, which means it will project images out of display which can be viewed just like a 3D screen but without any receptive glasses or such.

"The phone is for everybody who wants to change the way they view the world," RED founder Jim Jannard told USA TODAY, which first reported it.

"We see in multi view, yet everything we watch on our phones is in 2D. We want to change that, so you get your content in multi view," he said.

Upon launch, users will be able to shoot photos and videos in 4-view mode, which is what the company calls it. Media in 4-view mode basically means users can not only look at the image/video but also look above, below and around it. For this part, the phone is equipped with a 5.7 inch 4-view display capable of projecting the media.

According to the company, the phone will not only project 4-view photos but also stereo 3D content, virtual reality, augmented reality along with the regular 2D content. The phone has been designed for "doers, makers and content creators," says the company.

Though the idea of a holographic phone seems to be innovative and refreshing, the fact remains that similar kind of devices such as 3D phones always existed. And one will have to wait and see whether the phone will taste success as 3D devices failed to gather any steam in the past.

Not only will the phone be priced in the ultra-premium segment, but there is also a dearth of adequate holographic content such as games or movies or other apps in the market currently. However, one can remain hopeful as the company has announced names of potential partners who could provide content such as the Walt Disney Co. and Lionsgate.