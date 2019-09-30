App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Red Hat reports rising interest of hybrid cloud in APAC

The numbers are evident from the increasing number of cloud and managed services providers joining the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers program.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, shared that there is a rising interest for hybrid cloud in Asia Pacific (APAC), evident from the increasing number of cloud and managed services providers joining the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers program in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, The Philippines and Vietnam.

The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program includes more than 300 cloud, system integrator and managed service providers in Asia Pacific —along with software developers and hardware manufacturers that use Red Hat products and technologies to host physical and virtual machines, set up private and public cloud environments, and provide managed application and container development services.

Gartner forecasts that the mature APAC market will spend USD 13.6 billion on public cloud services by the end of 2019, up from the USD 11.7 billion in 2018. Moreover, 75 percent of organizations worldwide are expected to have deployed a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model by 2020. However, as cloud adoption gains interest in APAC, not every organization has the expertise or resources to build and maintain such an environment in-house. The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program is helping APAC solution providers fill that gap by offering open, cloud-based technologies that can scale and flexibly meet customers’ evolving business needs.

Close
Andrew Habgood, Senior Director, cloud partners Asia Pacific, Red Hat, said, “As innovation and agility become essential to succeed in today’s competitive business environment, organizations in Asia Pacific have shown an increased interest in hybrid cloud. To help them harness the full value of hybrid cloud, we are committed to empower our partners to offer solutions that provide a solid foundation for cloud-native strategies. Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers are able to deliver high-quality cloud services using the latest open source technologies and innovation.”

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

