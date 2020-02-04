App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recharge prepaid mobile number online via Google Search: Here is how

The feature is currently available for Android users who can search for ‘prepaid mobile recharge’, ‘mobile recharge plans’, or any other relevant set of keywords.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Search has rolled out a new feature which allows users to compare and even recharge their prepaid mobile numbers within Search.

The feature is currently available for Android users who can search for ‘prepaid mobile recharge’, ‘mobile recharge plans’, or any other relevant set of keywords. Upon searching, Google Search will show a ‘Mobile Recharge’ window, where users can enter their contact number and other details. Once filled, hit ‘Browse Plans’ and Google collate plans offered by the particular mobile operator.

Currently, Google lists out recharge packs From operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, etc.

Close

Users can choose the plan of their choice from the list available and then checkout to pay via FreeCharge, Google Pay, MobiKwik and PayTM.

Upon completing the transaction details, there will be a ‘Back to Google’ button that redirects the user back to the search engine.

The feature can also be used to recharge someone else's prepaid mobile number. Currently, it is unknown if and when the feature will make its way to iOS.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Google

