Receipt Bank reaches new milestone processing 'Quarter of a Billion' pieces of financial paperwork

Receipt Bank, world's leading bookkeeping automation platform, has reached a new milestone, digitally processing over 250,000,000 financial documents to date.

The digital accounting platform has allowed 1.3 million people to snap, scan and save receipts, invoices and bank statements since launching.

The financial documents are stored safely and filed correctly for bookkeeper or accountant access to customers' accounts. Receipt Bank works across platforms including Intuit's QuickBooks Online, Xero, Sage or even a simple spreadsheet.

Adrian Blair, Receipt Bank CEO, commented: "This is a huge milestone as we continue on our mission to make small business bookkeeping more powerful using machine learning. I'm delighted that more and more small businesses and their advisers are joining the Receipt Bank community."

Receipt Bank is now used by 63,629 professional business advisers, serving hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses globally.

Americans have submitted more than 20 million financial documents to the Receipt Bank platform.