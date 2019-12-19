App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap | Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 launched in India in 2019

From Redmi K20 to Samsung Galaxy M30s, here are the 10 best smartphones launched in 2019.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
<strong>Realme X2 (Rs 16,999)</strong>: Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back feature a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specifications include a 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc.
1/10

Realme X2 (Rs 16,999): Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back feature a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specifications include a 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc.

<strong>Redmi K20 (Rs 19,999)</strong>: Redmi K20 specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED all-screen display, a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. On the back, Redmi K20 features a triple-camera module with a 48 MP f/1.8 +13 MP f/2.4 + 8 MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic charge, 20MP pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc.
2/10

Redmi K20 (Rs 19,999): Redmi K20 specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED all-screen display, a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. On the back, Redmi K20 features a triple-camera module with a 48 MP f/1.8 +13 MP f/2.4 + 8 MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic charge, 20MP pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc.

<strong>Nokia 7.2 (Rs 18,599)</strong>: Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with a 20MP front camera placed in the notch. The smartphone packs a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors on board. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory, a 3,500 mAh battery, etc.
3/10

Nokia 7.2 (Rs 18,599): Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with a 20MP front camera placed in the notch. The smartphone packs a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors on board. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory, a 3,500 mAh battery, etc.

<strong>Redmi Note 8 Pro (Rs 14,999)</strong>: Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD, a gaming-dedicated MediaTek G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 20MP camera. Other Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
4/10

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Rs 14,999): Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD, a gaming-dedicated MediaTek G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 20MP camera. Other Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

<strong>Realme X (Rs 15,999)</strong>: Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. For photography, Reame X has a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 16MMP f/2.0 pop-up camera for selfies.
5/10

Realme X (Rs 15,999): Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. For photography, Reame X has a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 16MMP f/2.0 pop-up camera for selfies.

<strong>Vivo Z1Pro (Rs 14,990)</strong>: Vivo Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, etc. Other Z1Pro specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors, a 32MP f/2.0 front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
6/10

Vivo Z1Pro (Rs 14,990): Vivo Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, etc. Other Z1Pro specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors, a 32MP f/2.0 front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

<strong>Samsung Galaxy M30s (Rs 13,999)</strong>: Galaxy M30s specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup, a 16MP front camera and a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
7/10

Samsung Galaxy M30s (Rs 13,999): Galaxy M30s specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup, a 16MP front camera and a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

<strong>Oppo A9 2020 (Rs 18,490)</strong>: Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top for the 16MP front camera. The smartphone gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other A9 2020 specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc.
8/10

Oppo A9 2020 (Rs 18,490): Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top for the 16MP front camera. The smartphone gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other A9 2020 specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc.

<strong>Vivo Z1x (Rs 16,990)</strong>: Vivo Z1x specifications include a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. There is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP sensor setup on the back. For selfies, Vivo Z1x features a 32MP f/2.0 front camera. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology.
9/10

Vivo Z1x (Rs 16,990): Vivo Z1x specifications include a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. There is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP sensor setup on the back. For selfies, Vivo Z1x features a 32MP f/2.0 front camera. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology.

<strong>Motorola One Action (Rs 13, 999):</strong> Motorola One Action specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display wit ha 21:9 aspect ratio, a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other Motorola One Action specifications include a triple camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera. Motorola One Action packs a 3,500 mAh battery.
10/10

Motorola One Action (Rs 13, 999): Motorola One Action specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera. Motorola One Action packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Motorola #Nokia #Oppo #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.