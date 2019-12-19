Recap | Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 launched in India in 2019

Motorola One Action (Rs 13, 999): Motorola One Action specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera. Motorola One Action packs a 3,500 mAh battery.