Recap | Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 launched in India in 2019

From Redmi K20 to Samsung Galaxy M30s, here are the 10 best smartphones launched in 2019. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/10 Realme X2 (Rs 16,999): Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back feature a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specifications include a 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc. 2/10 Redmi K20 (Rs 19,999): Redmi K20 specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED all-screen display, a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. On the back, Redmi K20 features a triple-camera module with a 48 MP f/1.8 +13 MP f/2.4 + 8 MP f/2.4 sensor setup. Other specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic charge, 20MP pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, etc. 3/10 Nokia 7.2 (Rs 18,599): Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with a 20MP front camera placed in the notch. The smartphone packs a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors on board. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory, a 3,500 mAh battery, etc. 4/10 Redmi Note 8 Pro (Rs 14,999): Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD, a gaming-dedicated MediaTek G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 20MP camera. Other Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. 5/10 Realme X (Rs 15,999): Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. For photography, Reame X has a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 16MMP f/2.0 pop-up camera for selfies. 6/10 Vivo Z1Pro (Rs 14,990): Vivo Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, etc. Other Z1Pro specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors, a 32MP f/2.0 front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. 7/10 Samsung Galaxy M30s (Rs 13,999): Galaxy M30s specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup, a 16MP front camera and a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. 8/10 Oppo A9 2020 (Rs 18,490): Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top for the 16MP front camera. The smartphone gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other A9 2020 specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc. 9/10 Vivo Z1x (Rs 16,990): Vivo Z1x specifications include a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. There is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP sensor setup on the back. For selfies, Vivo Z1x features a 32MP f/2.0 front camera. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology. 10/10 Motorola One Action (Rs 13, 999): Motorola One Action specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other specifications include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera. Motorola One Action packs a 3,500 mAh battery. First Published on Dec 19, 2019 04:05 pm