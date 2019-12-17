App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap 2019 | From data breaches to failed product launches; controversial tech stories of the year

Read on to know more about the most controversial developments in the tech space this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The year has been an exciting one in the tech space with various product launches and novel developments that made the headlines. But it has not always been smooth sailing for the industry. Read on to know more about the most controversial developments in the tech space of 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Facebook security woes: The social media giant experienced a spate of data breaches this year. In April, a cybersecurity firm called UpGuard uncovered detailed information about more than 540 million Facebook users was publicly accessible for months. According to UpGuard. In a blog post, Facebook also confirmed that millions of user details were stored in a readable format. “We estimate that we will notify hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users,” it said in a blog post. (Image: Reuters) (Image: Reuters)
The announcement of Libra: Facebook formally announced in June this year that it planned to roll out its own cryptocurrency. The announcement was met with skepticism from US lawmakers and G7 finance ministers as well as from central banks and regulators globally. Lawmakers have also raised concerns over Facebook's spotty record on privacy and data protection, and Facebook has seen more of its partners backing out from promoting the digital currency since then. Given the possible regulatory challenges Facebook might face, no date timeline for the rollout has been announced. (Image: Facebook.)
Huawei banned from dealing with US companies: In June this year, Huawei was dealt a significant blow in the weeks leading up to the 5G rollout when a White House Executive Order blocked the Chinese tech giant from doing business with American companies. This meant that the Chinese telecom giant, which prevented them from acquiring hardware and software from US-based companies like Google, which meant that its smartphones were not allowed to run on an Android operating system. However, a little over a month after his crusade against Huawei, US President Trump withdrew sanctions and restrictions on the Chinese company. (Image: Reuters.)
Samsung’s folding phone debacle: As consumers continue to aspire towards larger screens, but more portable phones, Samsung was the first company to take the leap by launching the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone. However, things went south quickly for the company as many reviewers complained that their screens got damaged and there was a visible crease (or in some cases, a bulge) at where the phone folded within two days of normal use. This, combined with the steep price tag, put off tech and gadget afficianados from what was expected to be a promising foray into a new phase of smartphone design. (Image: Samsung website)
Electric car-maker Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck to much pomp and fare in November. However, it had to bear embarrassment when it tried showcase its shatterproof qualities. While the truck bore a few direct hits by a sledgehammer, both its windows on the side almost shattered when they were faced with a metal ball. This came across as a disappointment to Tesla fans, who expect the same quality as its previous offerings, and continue to root for Tesla to become an alternative to other mainstream automotive companies. (Image: Tesla)
WhatsApp Pegasus data breach: In November, Pegasus, a spyware designed by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, allegedly gained access to the data of WhatsApp users by exploiting its video-calling facility. WhatsApp sued NSO in the US for allegedly helping governments hack phones of at least 1,400 users across the world, including 121 in India. Those targeted include diplomats, political dissidents, activists, journalists and senior officials. NSO denies the charges. (Image: WhatsApp website)
Whistlblower allegations against Infosys: In October, a group of Infosys employees anonymously wrote to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue. The employees accused chief executive Salil Parekh of bypassing reviews and approvals of large deals. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Infosys #Libra #Pegasus #Slideshow #tech #world

