Recap 2019 | From data breaches to failed product launches; controversial tech stories of the year

Read on to know more about the most controversial developments in the tech space this year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The year has been an exciting one in the tech space with various product launches and novel developments that made headlines. But it was not all smooth sailing for the industry. Read on to find out the most controversial developments in the tech space in 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Security woes at Facebook | The social media giant experienced a spate of data breaches this year. In April, cybersecurity firm UpGuard uncovered that personal information of over 540 million Facebook users was available publicly for months. The company later said that user details were stored in readable format. “We estimate that we will notify hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users,” it said in a blog post. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 The announcement of Libra | Facebook formally announced in June that it planned to roll out its own cryptocurrency. The announcement was met with skepticism from US lawmakers and G7 finance ministers as well as from central banks and regulators globally. Lawmakers raised concerns over Facebook's spotty record on privacy and data protection, and the social media giant saw its partners backing out from promoting the digital currency. Given the possible regulatory challenges Facebook could face, no timeline was announced for the rollout of the cryptocurrency. (Image: Facebook.) 4/8 Huawei banned from dealing with US companies | In June, The Chinese telecom giant dealt a significant blow ahead of its 5G rollout when a White House Executive Order blocked Huawei from doing business with American companies. This meant that the company, which prevented them from acquiring hardware and software from US-based companies like Google, could not operate its smartphones on Android operating system. However, a little over a month after the crusade, US President Donald Trump withdrew the sanctions and restrictions on the Chinese company. (Image: Reuters.) 5/8 Samsung’s foldable phone debacle | As consumers aspire for large-screen smartphones, Samsung was the first company to take the leap by launching the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone in September. However, things went south quickly for the company as reviewers complained that their screens got damaged and that there was a visible crease -- or in some cases, a bulge -- where the phone folded within two days of normal use. This, combined with the steep price tag, put off tech and gadget aficionados from the product, which was expected to be a promising foray into a new phase of smartphone design. (Image: Samsung) 6/8 Tesla's Cybertruck issue | Electric carmaker Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck to much pomp and fare in November. However, it had to bear embarrassment when it tried showcasing its shatterproof qualities. While the truck bore a few direct hits by a sledgehammer, both its windows on the side shattered when they were faced with a metal ball. This came across as a disappointment for Tesla fans, who expect the same quality as its previous offerings. (Image: Tesla) 7/8 WhatsApp Pegasus data breach | In November, Pegasus, a spyware designed by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, allegedly gained access to the data of WhatsApp users by exploiting its video-calling facility. WhatsApp sued NSO in the US for allegedly helping governments hack phones of at least 1,400 users across the world, including 121 in India. Those targeted included diplomats, political dissidents, activists, journalists and senior officials. NSO denies the charges. (Image: WhatsApp) 8/8 Whistlblower allegations against Infosys | In October, a group of Infosys employees anonymously wrote to the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue. The employees accused Chief Executive Salil Parekh of bypassing reviews and approvals of large deals. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:53 am