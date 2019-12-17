Recap 2019 | From data breaches to failed product launches; controversial tech stories of the year

Samsung’s foldable phone debacle | As consumers aspire for large-screen smartphones, Samsung was the first company to take the leap by launching the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone in September. However, things went south quickly for the company as reviewers complained that their screens got damaged and that there was a visible crease -- or in some cases, a bulge -- where the phone folded within two days of normal use. This, combined with the steep price tag, put off tech and gadget aficionados from the product, which was expected to be a promising foray into a new phase of smartphone design. (Image: Samsung)