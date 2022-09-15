Realme's latest budget smartphone available for Rs 7,999: All you need to know about C30s

Realme's latest launch in India - Realme C30s, an entry-level smartphone, appears to be just a slightly updated version of the Realme C30.

Realme C30s Price in India

The Realme C30s price in India is set at Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB/32GB model and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Realme’s latest budget smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company’s official website from September 23.

Realme C30s Specifications

The Realme C30s is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A SoC with an octa-processor. The chip is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and 400 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the Realme C30s gets an 8 MP camera sensor on the back and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support. The Realme C30s runs Android 12-based Realme UI Go Edition out of the box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. The phone also features a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Realme C30s is available in Stripe Blue and Stripe Black colour options