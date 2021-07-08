Realme's future smartphones above Rs 15,000 to support 5G; GT series coming to India soon

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently detailed the company’s upcoming 5G ambitions in India. Sheth made a few commitments during a 5G webinar, one of which included that all Realme phones upwards of Rs 15,000 will support 5G in the near future.



I promise #realmeFans that going forward all the new realme products above 15K will be 5G only!

Flagbearer of realme’s 5G plans, #realmeGT will launch in this quarter with multiple GT products

We will also expand narzo series since it is truly the #DemocratizerOf5Gpic.twitter.com/k5BNXkP5jY

— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) July 7, 2021

Sheth also said that Realme aims to bring a 5G phone to India’s sub-10K segment. During a previous summit, Realme confirmed that it would be launching a $100 5G phone in the coming years.

He also confirmed that the new Realme GT series will form the basis of future Realme flagships and that the brand will continue to release future flagships under its GT series. Some of these devices will arrive as early as this quarter. The Realme GT 5G flagship is slated to launch in India soon, as early as this month.

Additionally, Madhav also previously talked about a Realme GT flagship with a big focus on cameras. Realme is also gearing up to launch the GT Master Edition, but the leaked specification of the device suggests that it may not be the camera flagship we’re looking forward to.