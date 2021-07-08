Realme's future smartphones above Rs 15,000 to support 5G; GT series coming to India soon
Realme also aims to bring a 5G phone to India’s sub-10K segment.
July 08, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently detailed the company’s upcoming 5G ambitions in India. Sheth made a few commitments during a 5G webinar, one of which included that all Realme phones upwards of Rs 15,000 will support 5G in the near future.
Sheth also said that Realme aims to bring a 5G phone to India’s sub-10K segment. During a previous summit, Realme confirmed
that it would be launching a $100 5G phone in the coming years.
He also confirmed that the new Realme GT series will form the basis of future Realme flagships and that the brand will continue to release future flagships under its GT series. Some of these devices will arrive as early as this quarter. The Realme GT 5G flagship is slated to launch in India soon, as early as this month.
Additionally, Madhav also previously talked about a Realme GT flagship with a big focus on cameras. Realme is also gearing up to launch the GT Master Edition, but the leaked specification of the device suggests that it may not be the camera flagship we’re looking forward to.
As of now, there is no tentative timeline as to when these devices will be released or when the company will kick start its affordable 5G smartphone commitments. Realme currently has multiple affordable 5G phones in India, including the Realme 8 5G
, Realme Narzo 30 5G
, Realme Narzo 30 Pro
, and Realme X7
.