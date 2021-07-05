Realme's Dizo TechLife brand teases its first mobile phone

Realme’s new TechLife brand Dizo recently unveiled its first audio products in India. Now, Dizo is gearing up to reveal the next device in its arsenal. Unlike the wireless earphones launched last week, the next product won’t be an AIoT device.



Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent.

Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g July 2, 2021

According to a poster shared by Dizo, the next product from the brand is set to be a mobile phone. The poster also reveals the back of the device, revealing a circular camera island on the back housing a single camera sensor and a flash.

The poster also suggests that the device in question won’t be a new smartphone, but a feature phone. This is likely to be the Dizo Star 500, a feature phone that was recently certified by the FCC in May. According to the FCC certification, the Dizo Star 500 will feature dual-SIM support, 2G connectivity, a 1,830 mAh battery, and a microSD card slot.

Additionally, another phone called the Dizo Star 300, which features a smaller screen but packs a larger 2,500 mAh battery. Both the Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 don’t feature selfie cameras. While Realme hasn’t confirmed any details about the Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300, you can expect to learn more details in the near future.