you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Youth Days Sale to commence on August 24: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, accessories and more

The sale will be held for five days and will end on August 28.

Moneycontrol News

Realme recently announced the Realme Youth Days sale, which is set to commence next week on August 24. The sale will be held for five days and end on August 28. The company will offer discounts up to 60 percent on smartphones, accessories, and wearables.

A dedicated microsite for the sale has already gone live on the company’s official Indian website. The company has also confirmed exclusive “Flash Deals”, which will kick off at 12:00 pm (IST) during Realme Youth Days.

Some of the devices that will get discounted prices during the sale include the flagship Realme X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro. Mid-range smartphones like the Realme X and Realme 6 will also be available on offer during the sale. The Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Air, and Realme Buds Wireless will also be available at discounted prices.

Here is a comprehensive look at what to expect during Realme’s upcoming sale.
ProductSale Price (Rs)
Realme 613, 999 (4GB+64GB) 14,999 (6GB+64GB) 15,999 (6GB+128GB) 16,999 (8GB+128GB)
Realme X15,999 (4GB+128GB) 18,999 (8GB+128GB)
Realme X2 Pro26,999 (6GB+64GB) 28,999 (8GB+128GB) 32,999 (12GB+256GB)
Realme X50 Pro36,999 (6GB+128GB) 38,999 (8GB+128GB) 44,999 (12GB+256GB)
Realme Buds Wireless1,599
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank1,899
Realme Backpack1,499
Realme Band1,299
Realme Tote Bag799
Realme Watch3,499
Realme Buds Air3,899
Realme Buds Air Neo2,499

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

