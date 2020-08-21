Realme Youth Days Sale to commence on August 24: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, accessories and more

Realme recently announced the Realme Youth Days sale, which is set to commence next week on August 24. The sale will be held for five days and end on August 28. The company will offer discounts up to 60 percent on smartphones, accessories, and wearables.

A dedicated microsite for the sale has already gone live on the company’s official Indian website. The company has also confirmed exclusive “Flash Deals”, which will kick off at 12:00 pm (IST) during Realme Youth Days.

Some of the devices that will get discounted prices during the sale include the flagship Realme X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro. Mid-range smartphones like the Realme X and Realme 6 will also be available on offer during the sale. The Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Air, and Realme Buds Wireless will also be available at discounted prices.

Product Sale Price (Rs) Realme 6 13, 999 (4GB+64GB) 14,999 (6GB+64GB) 15,999 (6GB+128GB) 16,999 (8GB+128GB) Realme X 15,999 (4GB+128GB) 18,999 (8GB+128GB) Realme X2 Pro 26,999 (6GB+64GB) 28,999 (8GB+128GB) 32,999 (12GB+256GB) Realme X50 Pro 36,999 (6GB+128GB) 38,999 (8GB+128GB) 44,999 (12GB+256GB) Realme Buds Wireless 1,599 Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank 1,899 Realme Backpack 1,499 Realme Band 1,299 Realme Tote Bag 799 Realme Watch 3,499 Realme Buds Air 3,899 Realme Buds Air Neo 2,499

Here is a comprehensive look at what to expect during Realme’s upcoming sale.